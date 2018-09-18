2019: David Mark lobbies ex-Nigerian leader, Abdusalam Abubakar

Related News

A former senate president and now presidential aspirant, David Mark, on Monday visited Nigeria’s former head of state, Abdulsalam Abubakar at his Abuja residence where they held a private meeting.

According to a statement by Mr Mark’s media assistant, Paul Mumeh, the meeting lasted for about two hours.

He is believed to have discussed his ambition with the former leader.

Mr Mark’s visit comes barely two days after he visited former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, to seek counsel regarding his presidential ambition.

Mr Mumeh in his statement claimed that the former head of state ‘endorsed’ Mr Mark for president ahead of the 2019 general election.

Mr Abubakar, a general, according to the statement, said Mr Mark has over the years, demonstrated unwavering commitment and service to his fatherland and is one of the capable hands needed to lead the nation out of the woods.

“Both as a military officer and politician, Senator Mark has proved to be a reliable and competent administrator. The nation would benefit from his wealth of experience if given the mandate to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” part of the statement read.

He further said Mr Mark always left a legacy of meritorious services wherever he served.

Mr Abubakar also said he was pleased that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is putting its house in order and playing the role of opposition party hoping that the 2019 elections would be free, fair and credible.

He counseled political parties, aspirants and supporters to play the game according to the rules adding that only the wishes of the people should endure.

In his remarks, Mr Mark said he is prepared for the contest believing that his track records of meritorious services to the nation puts him in a better stead to lead the nation.

Meanwhile, the director-general of David Mark campaign organization, Zainab Kure, and Suleiman Adokwe extolled the virtue of Mr Mark which, they said,is needed to navigate through the murky socio-economic and political challenges.

Mr Mark, who represents Benue South at the Senate, recently declared his ambition to run for president in 2019. He has also purchased his presidential nomination form from the PDP secretariat.

The lawmaker, the longest serving senate president in Nigeria’s history, joins a list of over a dozen aspirants to declare their intention to run for president under the PDP platform.

He specifically promised to tackle poverty, unemployment and neglect which he said have forced some Nigerian youth to undertake the very risky route of going through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in their quest for greener pastures in Europe.