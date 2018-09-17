What the weather would look like on Tuesday

Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that thunderstorms and rainfall activities would prevail over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Monday, predicted morning thunderstorms and rains over the Central States of Abuja, Bauchi, Lokoja, Yola, Lafia, Gombe, Bida, Minna, Ilorin Kaduna, Taraba and Benue.

It added that there were prospects of thunderstorms across the region with day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 and 15 to 22 respectively.

The agency predicted that partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the northern states with prospects of thunderstorms over Nguru, Damaturu, Dutse, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Gusau Katsina and Kano during the afternoon hours.

It also predicted day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 33 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience thunderstorms and rains throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29 to 31 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

