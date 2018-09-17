2019: I will end tribal, religious killings in Nigeria – Dankwambo

Related News

The Gombe State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential aspirant, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has expressed determination to end all forms of tribal and religious killings across the country, if elected president in 2019.

Mr Dankwambo disclosed this in a statement signed by Ayoade Adewopo, Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign organisation in Abuja, on Monday.

The governor sympathised with the victims of a recent attack in Gon, Nzumosu, Bolki, Nyanga and Bukuto villages in Numan LGA of Adamawa State, where a Lutheran priest and 51 other were reportedly killed.

He said that if given the mandate to rule Nigeria in 2019, the holistic approach he used in handling security issues in his Gombe home state would be replicated nationwide.

“I will end tribal and religious killings as president. I have had the privilege through good leadership to keep Gombe State a safe haven for all its citizens and residents.

“The same will be replicated in Nigeria, as a whole if I am given the opportunity to become the Chief Security Officer, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and president of the country.

“Today, I empathise with the governor and the good people of Adamawa state over the nonsensical killings by terrorists of a Lutheran priest and 51 others in Gon, Nzumosu, Bolki, Nyanga and Bukuto villages in Numan LGA, Adamawa state.

“Together we must restore Nigeria’’ he stated.

(NAN)