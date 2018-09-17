How Nigeria will mark 58th independence anniversary – SGF

Related News

The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said that part of activities for the country`s 58th Independence Anniversary will include displays by the Nigerian Air Force jets.

This was announced in a statement by Gabriel Aduda, chairman, 2018 Independence Day organising committee, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Aduda said movement of military hardware would also be part of the activities.

He said the flight displays by fast air force jets and helicopters would be within the airspace of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Aduda added that the major airspace to be affected would include those of Eagle Square, the Three Arms Zones, Keffi, Ado, Orozo, Karu, Nyanya, Guzape and Asokoro areas of the FCT.

He said that the air force jet simulations involving 27 air-craft assembled from various NAF units, were planned for between September 14 to 30 and between 10 a.m to 4 p.m daily.

He, therefore, advised members of the public not to panic at the sight and sounds of the personnel and equipment manoeuvres by the military and other paramilitary agencies.

“Citizens are therefore advised to go about their normal activities,” he said.

He added that full details of the activities to mark the 2018 Independence Day would be released at a world press conference on September 18 at the National Press Centre in Abuja. (NAN)