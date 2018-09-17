NASS joint committee reconvenes over Electoral Amendment Bill

Related News

The National Assembly Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday reconvened to deliberate on the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2018 for the fourth time.

This is coming exactly two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari, for the third time on September 3, declined assent to the bill, which was passed by the legislature on July 24.

Chairman of the committee, Suleiman Nazif, announced the resumption of work on the bill while addressing National Assembly correspondents in Abuja.

Mr Nazif, who spoke shortly before the committee went into a closed-door executive session, said the move followed concerns expressed by Nigerians over fate of the 2019 general elections.

“Gentlemen of the press and Nigerians, you will recall that there was a first Electoral (Amendment) Act, the second one and the third one, and if we pass this one, it would be the fourth.

“But I believe what we are doing is in the best interest of this country.

“It will address all the fears and ensure that we equip INEC with what will ensure free and fair elections in 2019,” he said.

Mr Nazif (APC-Bauchi) said the committee would brief the press on the outcome of the executive session by 11 a.m. on Tuesday. (NAN)