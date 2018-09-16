Major health stories last week

Related News

Cancer: Scientists Reveal How To Boost Radiotherapy

Scientists have identified a molecular pathway that links the movement of energy-producing centres, or mitochondria, in cancer cells to resistance to radiotherapy.

This, they say, could lead to improved cancer treatment.

Although previous studies have already revealed that the pathway, called Arf6-AMP1-PRKD2, plays a key role in cancer resistance, how it did so had remained unclear.

But scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan who studied aggressive breast cancer found that Arf6-AMP1-PRKD2 controls the movement of mitochondria inside the cells.

Nigeria Inaugurates Committee For Ear Care

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has inaugurated a technical working group for ear care and hearing health in Nigeria.

While inaugurating the group, the minister tasked it to develop a National Strategic Plan on Ear Health Care and Community-based Hearing Health programme to improve ear care across the country.

He also said that there was need to identify centres where the care could be accessed and to develop a public school for ear/hearing screening programme, targeting one million students.

UK Monkeypox Cases

The Nigerian government says it is cooperating with authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) to investigate outbreak of monkeypox, after two cases were discovered in the UK from patients with recent travel history from Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, said it is working with the UK’s public health agency; Public Health England (PHE), and other partners in Nigeria in the investigation.

PHE reported that two people were diagnosed with monkeypox in Britain in apparently unrelated cases.

The first patients who is said to be a Nigerian national was diagnosed with the disease in Cornwall last week while the second case was first presented at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Global Hunger Continues To Rise – UN report

The population of hungry people is rising across the world, a UN report has shown, with more than a quarter of them in Africa.

Out of the 821 million people who faced shortage of food in 2017, 257 million were found in the continent.

A new report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World showed that world hunger rose in 2017 for the third consecutive year, fuelled by conflict and climate change.

According to the report, hunger is worsening in South America and most regions of Africa as one in nine people went hungry in 2017. The steady rise in number is fast jeopardising the global goal to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030, the UN warned.

Nigeria Wants PHCs To Handle Diabetes, Hypertension

The Nigerian government plans to equip primary healthcare centres across the country to screen and treat diabetes and hypertension.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, said this while declaring open the 4th Pan- African Diabetic Foot Study Group Conference and the Advance Course on Diabetic Foot/Podiatry in Abuja.

Prof. Isaac Adewole. Minister of Health

The programme was organised by the Pan-African Diabetic Foot Study Group in collaboration with World Diabetes Foundation and Mark Anumah Medical Mission.

Mr Adewole said government wants to ensure screening of diabetes goes beyond teaching hospitals, as having everyone going to tertiary hospitals was not helping the Nigerian health system.

Sokoto Disburses N7.4m Medical Assistance

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission has disbursed medical assistance worth N7.4 million to various hospitals and pharmaceutical shops across the state.

The Commission’s Chairman, Lawal Maidoki, said every month the state government supports the commission with N31.5 million to assist the needy in the area of medical, shelter, food and disaster, among others to improve their living standard.

“Therefore, as usual, we are disbursing N7.4 million to our various partners, hospitals and pharmaceutical shops to assist the needy who cannot afford medication,” he said.

Zimbabwe Cholera Stops Chamisa’s Mock Swearing-in

Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC party leader, Nelson Chamisa, will no longer have a mock inauguration due to the ban of public gathering by the government because of the cholera outbreak.

Authorities have banned public gatherings in the city as a health measure after a cholera outbreak claimed 25 lives.

Zimbabwe on map

The cholera outbreak, first detected in the township of Glen View outside Harare earlier this month, prompted the health ministry to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported.

Cholera: Cuba To Help In Zimbabwe

Cuba’s medical brigade working in Zimbabwe is willing to cooperate with local authorities to stop the cholera outbreak that has killed 25 people, the Caribbean nation’s embassy in the capital reported.

The diplomatic mission states in a note that events related to the outbreak of cholera and typhus had been observed and followed.

About 35 Cuban doctors are in Zimbabwe, and they are prepared to assist in whatever actions the Zimbabwean government deems necessary to stop the disease, the text states.

The cholera outbreak in the country was announced on September 1 and about 25 people have died so far and about 3,000 infected. Local health authorities have adopted a series of health measures to control the spread of the epidemic.

Combating Malaria In Asia-Pacific

The leaders of Asia-Pacific at the 2018 World Economic Forum on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which held in Vietnam announced a new initiative to accelerate the elimination of malaria in the Asia-Pacific region. .

M2030,a platform established on World Malaria Day 2018, aims to bring together some of the most influential businesses in Asia to raise funds, engage consumers as agents of change and sustain political support for malaria elimination by 2030.

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2016, there were 216 million cases of malaria globally, up five million cases over 2015. Meanwhile, deaths reached 445,000, a similar number to the previous year.