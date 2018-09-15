David Mark visits Ibrahim Babangida in Minna

Related News

Former senate president, David Mark, has visited Minna, capital of Niger state, where he held a private meeting with the former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.

The meeting lasted two hours at the residence of Mr Babangida.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Mark arrived at about 1.30 p.m. in company of Zainab Kure, Tunde Ogbeha and Suleman Adokwe, current chairman of the senate committee on information and national orientation.

The 70-year-old Mr Mark, who has been in the senate since 1999, recently declared that he was running for president.

He is believed to have discussed his ambition with Mr Babangida, his former military boss.

Several other aspirants have also met with the former ruler.

Among them are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former governors Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido and Ahmed Makarfi, all contesting under the People’s Democratic Party platform.

One of Mr Mark’s aides who did not want his name mentioned said, “Yes my boss is discussing with IBB. First to brief him and seek his prayers and support for the task ahead.”

Ms Kure, who is the director general for the David Mark Presidential Campaign Organisation, told NAN that Mr Mark is a good material needed to reposition the country for optimal growth.

“He was a former military governor, communications minister and senate president of the Federal Republic. So he possesses all the required political acumen to lead our country,” she said.

Ms Kure also hoped that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct a free, fair and credible election.

“I am appealing to all eligible Nigerians to support the electoral processes to enable the commission discharge its constitutional mandate,” she said.

She said the task to ensure a peaceful conduct of the 2019 election is the joint responsibility of everyone, especially the politicians.

(NAN)