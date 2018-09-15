FRSC commences screening to select new recruits

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Commission has said its screening and physical fitness assessment for potential new recruits will commence from September 24 to 29.

The FRSC public education officer, Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement sent on Friday night that the screening would be conducted in all the state capitals.

According to him, applicants are advised to check their emails used for the submission of the applications on September 19 for relevant information.

He said the information will contain details like the venue, date, time of screening and items to be taken along for the exercise.

“Shortlisted applicants are to come with the summary data page earlier received and email notification slip which shall admit them to the screening venue,” he said.

He said any candidate without the print out of the summary data page and notification slip for this phase of the exercise shall not be admitted into the screening venue.

The corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in July said the corps will recruit 4,650 officers and procure new logistics vehicles to improve road safety management in the country

The corps started the recruitment exercise across the country in May 2018.