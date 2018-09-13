NiMet predicts nationwide rains on Friday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that prevailing atmospheric condition could give rise to nationwide rains on Friday.

NiMet Weather Outlook on Thursday predicted prospects of morning thunderstorm and rains over central cities of Abuja, Lokoja, Lafia, Jos, Mambilla Plateau, Kaduna, Minna, Bida, Yola, Jalingo and Ibi.

It added that scattered thunderstorms and rains were likely over most parts later in the day with day and night temperatures of 27 to 33 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted afternoon thunderstorm activities over most northern cities with day and night temperatures of 22 to 25 and 30 to 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, southern cities will experience rains throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 22 to 25 and 28 to 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(NAN)