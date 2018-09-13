Related News

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), says it has sensitised 45,075 Muslim youths in 10 states on the true meaning of jihad in Islam.

The National Amirah of FOMWAN, Halima Jibril, stated this on Thursday in Benin at a news conference heralding the 33rd FOMWAN National Conference.

The theme of the conference is “Family Life in Islam: Issues and Challenges in a Dynamic Society.”

Mrs Jibril said the re-orientation would help reduce youths’ vulnerability to the propaganda of Boko Haram insurgents.

She said the association worked in collaboration with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to provide access to education for 400,000 out-of-school children in rural areas and improve early grade reading for 100,000 children.

FOWMAN national leader expressed the group’s willingness to collaborate with traditional rulers in fighting the menace of human trafficking in the country.

Mrs Jubril urged traditional rulers across the country to be in the vanguard of sensitising communities to the dangers of human trafficking and importance of tracking the traffickers.

“By our own acts of commission and omission, we have abdicated our responsibilities, and allowed extraneous factors to redefine the Nigerian family,” she said.

She explained that the association decided to discuss family issues because they were critical to both community and national developments.

(NAN)