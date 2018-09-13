Lecturer docked for alleged sodomy, gratification

Related News

A 40-year-old lecturer, Aremu Olufemi, was on Thursday docked before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, over alleged sodomy (unnatural sexual intercourse) with one of his students.

Besides, Mr Olufemi of Olugbode St., Odo-Ona, Ibadan, is being tried for an attempt to receive a cell phone as gratification for the award of marks to his students.

The prosecutor, Matthew Ojeah, told the court that the lecturer on August 6, at about 8:30p.m., indecently assaulted one Jamiu Lateef, 27, an HND1 student.

The accused is a lecturer at the College of Agriculture, Moore Plantation, Apata, Ibadan,

Mr Ojeah said the accused allegedly massaged the manhood of Mr Lateef at SW9/ 717, Olugbode Street, Odo-Ona, Ibadan.

.

He alleged that the accused asked his students to buy him an Infinix Hotnote IV phone as gratification for the award of marks to them.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Olufemi coaxed the students through one Ganiyat Adedeji to buy him an Infinix Hotnote cell phone for upgrade of their marks in Agriculture Engineering.

Ojeah said the offences contravened Section 98 (1) and 217 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

J.A. Apo, counsel to the accused, urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Jejelola Ogunbona, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Mrs Ogunbona adjourned the case until October 19 for mention. (NAN)