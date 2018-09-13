2019: Be wary of politicians, NYSC warns members

Related News

Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Director National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Community Development Service and Special Projects, Yusuf Steve, has warned corps members to be wary of politicians.

He said the corps members should resist attempt by politicians to use them to perpetrate electoral malpractices during the planned exercise.

Mr Steve gave the warning on Thursday while addressing the 2018 Adamawa/Taraba Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 Corps Members at Damare Camp near Yola.

He said corps members that would work as INEC Ad-Hoc staff for the 2019 general elections must discharge their assignment properly.

“Be wary of allowing yourself to be used for political advancement of any politician; you are not supposed to show political activism.

“Some of you will be used as ad-hoc staff for election and you are expected to go into this with high level of integrity.

“Discharge yourself creditably well in a manner that the corporate image of the NYSC will not be dented,” Mr Steve said.

He reiterated the commitment of the scheme to corps members’ security and welfare but added that the scheme would be more through in the supervision of their social activities due to recent the drowning of some corps members in Taraba that went for picnic.

“There will be more invasion of your privacy; you now need to take permission for your social activities.

“All social activities must be permitted officially and all travels must have approval.”

Earlier, the Adamawa Coordinator of NYSC, Abubakar Mohammed, said 1,558 corps members were registered in the camp, made up of 1,010 for Adamawa and 548 for Taraba.

Mr Mohammed said that activities were going on smoothly in the camp, including steady water and electricity supply.

“I am pleased to report that these corps members have displayed high level of discipline and impressive moral standard in their interactions with one another and camp officials.

“This is largely because from the onset, we are able to instil in them the basic tenets of the NYSC,” Mr Mohammed said.

(NAN)