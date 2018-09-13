Six Nigerian officials rewarded for foiling escape of prisoners

Related News

The Controller General of Prisons, Ahmed Ja’faru, has presented commendation letters to six prison officers who foiled escape of two inmates of the Enugu Maximum Security Prisons on May 5.

Emeka Monday, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Prison Service, Enugu State Command, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

Mr Monday recalled that two inmates with minor offence who evaded custody on May 5 were recaptured by the six officers.

He listed the gallant officers as Theophilius Martins, Ezekiel Yohanna, Christopher Nwaforenyi, Philip Nnamani, Nwadinobi Nwoke and Emmanuel Igwe.

The command spokesperson said that the Controller of Prisons in Enugu Command, Ndubuisi Ogbodo presented the commendation letters to the officers on behalf of the controller general.

He said that Ja’faru encouraged other officers to always be committed to their duties as there was reward for excellence in the service.

A prisons inspector, Theophelius Martins, who spoke on behalf of the recipients, thanked the CGP for the recognition accorded them and pledged their commitment to the service.

(NAN)