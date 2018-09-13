Court orders flogging of man for causing public nuisance

‎A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that one Markus Joshua be given 12 strokes of the cane for causing public nuisance.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, warned Mr Joshua who admitted committing the offence to desist from committing crime and be of good behaviour.

Mr Joshua was convicted on a count charge of causing public nuisance.

‎The prosecutor,‎ Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that Joshua was found in a black spot in Kubwa village, Abuja, on September 9.

He said that Mr Joshua was smoking and selling weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa ( a.k.a. Indian hemp).

Mr Olanipekun said that during investigation, 40 wraps of the weed were recovered from Mr Joshua.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 183 of the Penal Code.

(NAN).

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.