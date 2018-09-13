2019: Edwin Clark’s wife battles Amosun for Ogun central seat

Related News

The wife of Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, Abisola Shodipo-Clark, on Wednesday, declared her intention to run for the Ogun Central Senatorial seat in the 2019 general elections.

She intends to run on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to a report on DailyTrust Newspaper, Mrs Shodipo-Clark told journalists at the party’s secretariat at Agbeloba, Abeokuta, that she had submitted her letter of intent to the state chairman of the party, Gbolade Osinowo.

Mrs Shodipo-Clark had contested for the same position in 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She will be battling outgoing state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, for the seat if successful.

Mr Amosun recently imposed himself as the consensus candidate of the ruling APC for the senatorial election in 2019.

Mrs Shodipo-Clark has called for more representation of the womenfolk in the National Assembly for optimal development.