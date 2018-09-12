What weather would look like Thursday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Wednesday forecast prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities in most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja envisaged localised thunderstorms over the north central cities, including Jos, Makurdi, Minna, Lafia, Lokoja and Abuja in the morning.

According to NiMET, there will be thunderstorms over the high grounds areas and cloudy skies in other parts in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 and 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency weather forecast also expect many northern States to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorm over southern Borno in the morning and localised thunderstorms over the entire northeast.

The forecast also expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over northwestern cities in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 31 and 21 to 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over some southern cities like Shaki, Enugu, Ikom, Umuahia, Awka, down to the coastal cities in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of moderate rain over most inland and coastal cities, with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively,” NiMet said. (NAN)