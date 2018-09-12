2019: APC, PDP disagree on EIU, HSBC reports unfavourable to Buhari

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed divergent views on separate reports of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and global firm, HSBC, on the 2019 elections..

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research unit of The Economist Magazine, in its report, predicted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming 2019 presidential election as a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari would greatly stunt the economic development of the country, among other issues noted.

The APC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the content of the reports are nothing but the usual doomsday prophesies about the Nigerian nation, which have proven to be false.

The party therefore urged Nigerians to disregard these “expert analysis”, seeing several analysis and projections had failed.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) urge Nigerians to once again regard these “expert analysis and prophesies” for what they are and dismiss them accordingly. We should remember similar prophesies and analysis about the political situation in Nigeria made some years back by similar Western institutions.

“It was prophesied that the Nigerian federation would collapse in 2015, resulting in some ethnic nationalities going their separate ways. Here we are, nearly four years after the doomsday prophesy but the Nigerian federation rather than collapse is waxing stronger, with the President Buhari administration striving to unite the country and consolidate positively on the strength of our diversity.”

The party, questioning why only negative analysis is being given about the nation, said, “Are they blind to all the gains and positive impact the APC administration is making in relation to ongoing economic reforms, fight against corruption, infrastructure drive, counter-insurgency and the campaign to repair of our badly-eroded value system in the country?”

“Compared to past administrations when public revenue was stolen, the quantum leap in terms of revenue accrual to the Nigerian treasury by institutions like Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service mean nothing to these “experts”.

“All the cash and property recoveries from corrupt public officials of the immediate-past administration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are equally of no significance to these “experts”.

The party said it believes Nigerians can see the difference between the two administration and know which is rebuilding and repositioning the country.

“In any case, if the economy, security and social life of Nigerians will not improve in the so-called emerging post-Buhari administration in 2019, what is the import of this prophesy? Compared to past administrations which left the country in ruins, Nigerians are acutely aware of which administration is rebuilding and repositioning the country.”

The party called on the organisations and experts to focus on the issues of their own countries and economy said “physician heal thyself”.

“We advise these economic “experts” to focus on their pressing domestic issues and ponder for example on the important question of the role Britain will play in the world, post Brexit. We advise the economic physicians to heal themselves first before looking out for other patients who have not come to them for consultation.”

In its reaction, the main opposition party, PDP, praised the contents of the reports.

The PDP said “the independent reports by The Economist, as well as that of the renowned multinational body, HSBC that the PDP will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections confirms our position that Nigerians across board have rejected President Buhari ahead of the 2019 presidential election.”

The party said the findings by the two organisations “that President Buhari stands no chance in the general elections and that his winning portends grave danger for our nation, is completely in tandem with the stand of majority of Nigerians, irrespective of their current political party affiliations, ethnicity or creed.”

“The party notes that in line with the reports, Nigerians are fed up with President Buhari mainly due to the incompetence and unprecedented corruption in his presidency, resulting in the ruining of our once robust economy, with attendant mass job loss, ravaging hunger, starvation and disease, as well as escalated insecurity, with documented mass killings, violation of human rights and daily bloodletting in various parts of our country, a development that has put the unity of our great country at risk.

“Moreover, the finding by the two bodies that a second term for President Buhari will worsen our nation’s economic and security woes is a position also held by Nigerians across board, hence their determination to rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP, with our array of very popular Presidential aspirants, to vote him out in 2019.

“The world now knows the major reason the Buhari-led APC administration has resorted to harassment and vicious attacks on the opposition, using trumped-up charges; the various assaults on the institution of the Judiciary and the National Assembly, as well as unrelenting machination to compromise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the elections.

“This is the reason President Buhari rejected the amendment to the Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly, which practically checks all APC’s rigging strategies ahead of the 2019 general elections and for which Nigerians have approved that the legislators should override his veto.”

“The fear of imminent defeat is the reason President Buhari is against the amendment that checked the use of underage voters, provided for online publication of voter register in addition to instant transmission of results from the polling to collation center, thus eliminating interferences and planned alteration of results by the APC.

“Nigerians are already aware that this is why APC and INEC have been conniving to secretly create 30,000 illegal polling units in remote non-descript areas, as well as registration of compromised observers to validate their machinations.

“Now that Mr. President is aware that his approval rating among Nigerians and across the world has hit the rocks despite the many choreographed endorsement stunts by his handlers, the PDP urges him to rein in his lackeys, bury the idea of rigging the elections and get ready to accept an inevitable defeat as Nigerians are not ready to be dragged into an unnecessary political crisis for any person’s selfish ambition.”