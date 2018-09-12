Fayose writes EFCC, offers to report for probe

Related News

The governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), offering himself for probe on October 16.

Mr Fayose had in 2016 told the commission to “keep their gun powder dry” and wait

till the end of his tenure.

Several actions like the freezing of Mr Fayose’s bank accounts indicate the commission’s desire to probe the governor.

Mr Fayose is an outspoke critic of President Muhammad Buhari.

The immunity which he enjoyed under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as sitting governor of Ekiti State will elapse in October, after which he says the commission can now probe him.

“I wish to inform you that my term of office pursuant to which I enjoy immunity against investigation and prosecution under the above provision shall lapse by effusion of time on Monday, October 15, 2018,” the governor wrote.

“As a responsible citizen of our great country, who believes in the rule of law, I wish to inform you of my decision to make myself available on your office on Tuesday, 16th October 2018 at 1pm to clarify issues or answer questions on issues within his knowledge.”

The letter dated September 10, 2018, was titled “Notification of my decision to make myself available in your office to clarify issue(s) or answer questions on issues within my knowledge”.

The governor’s special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka, in a statement on Wednesday said the letter was received at the EFCC office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The governor noted that the EFCC was at liberty to pick another convenient date if October 16 was not suitable.

“Kindly confirm the suitability of the above date or indicate by return, the Commission’s convenient date.”

Just last week, the Ekiti State governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, said he has left Mr Fayose to God to judge after leaving office.

He said he would accept whatever liability and assets left behind by the outgoing government, saying he believed government is a continuum, and that he was coming to office to simply make a difference.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Mr Fayemi spoke while receiving the report of the transition committee constituted to interface with the outgoing administration to facilitate smooth change of government.

He said he was leaving the outgoing governor and his regime to God over the alleged mismanagement of state funds and resources.

NAN reported that the governor-elect was reacting to the latest debt figure released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) which revealed that the debt profile increased from N18 billion during Fayemi’s era to N117 billion, under Mr Fayose’s watch.

The committee had told Mr Fayemi that the humongous debt was outside arrears of salaries, pensions, gratuities and money owed retirees and contractors by the Fayose administration.