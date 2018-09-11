What the weather will look like in Nigeria on Wednesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted possibilities of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday, predicted that central states would experience cloudy morning with moderate rains over

Ilorin and Mambilla Plateau.

It added that thunderstorms were likely over most places in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 26 to 31 and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern state would experience cloudy morning over most parts with localised thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau, Yelwa, Katsina, Souther Borno and Kaduna in the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted day and night temperatures of in the range of 27 to 31 and 19 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively over the region during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Southern cities will experience moderate rains over Shaki, Abeokuta, Ikeja, Ondo, Ibadan, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri, Yenegoa and Eket axis in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening period, there are chances of moderate rain over most places with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)