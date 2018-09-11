NHRC to partner UN, AU to implement human rights instruments

Related News

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to partner with the UN and African Union (AU) to facilitate the implementation of all human rights instruments that Nigeria is party to.

Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary of the commission, made this known in his address at a two-day workshop for MDAs on the Implementation of UN Agenda 2030 (SDGs) and AU Agenda 2063 respectively in Abuja.

“In line with its mandate, the commission has organised this training workshop in order to ensure that stakeholders are abreast with the development of both agendas.

“It is my sincere hope that with collective participation, cooperation and collaboration, the set objectives for this programme would be achieved.

“The SDGs Agenda 2030 and Africa Union Agenda 2063 are human rights instruments with commitments from various nations.

“The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as a National Human Rights Institution has the mandate to promote and facilitate the implementation of all human rights instruments that Nigeria is party to.

“Various national institutions of government have mandate and functions that fall within the implementation of the goals and targets of the SDGs and Agenda 2063. That is why you are all here today’’, Ojukwu said.

He said the overall aim of the SDGs and Agenda 2063 was to provide guidance and contribute effectively to transformative changes in support of rights issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AU Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years.

It seeks to accelerate the implementation of pasts existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development.

Some of the aspirations of the agenda are aimed at promoting a flourishing culture of human rights, democracy, gender equality, inclusiveness and peace among others.

The national coordinator of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, Gloria Akobundu, expressed delight in the approach the Nigerian government had taken to address the goals set by the AU Agenda 2063.

She said AU was interested in using the set goals to eradicate poverty from the continent, adding that the agenda was also aimed at accelerating the empowerment of women and the youth.

