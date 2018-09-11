2019: APC cautions state chapters on consensus candidates

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said consensus, as a mode of producing a candidate, can only be adopted where there is no other aspirant seeking that position.

The party, in a statement on Tuesday by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said there was need for this clarification seeing some of the states have adopted consensus as its mode of producing a candidate.

“While consensus is provided for by the party’s constitution, the option is conditional. Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).”

“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signifies interest (i.e. through purchase of nomination forms) for the position in question.”

The party’s 6th National Executive Committee (NEC) had announced the party’s decision to adopt direct primaries for all elective offices. It had however, given room for states to choose between direct, indirect and or consensus, which its constitution makes provision for.

Following this, several states have announced the mode of primaries they would adopt with majority adopting indirect primaries and some like Ebonyi and Ogun State opting for consensus.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ogun State adopted consensus for its governorship and assembly seats despite protests by some aspirants in the party.

Lagos, Cross River, and Delta States adopted direct primaries while Kaduna, Adamawa, Ondo, Nasarawa and Zamfara States adopted indirect primaries.

Meanwhile, in Delta, another faction led by Jones Erue and loyal to senator Ovie Omo-Agege, countered the state chapter which announced direct primaries, saying it will go for indirect primaries.