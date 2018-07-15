Group donates relief materials to Lagos tanker explosion victims

Related News

Ivory League of Progress, a socio – philanthropic club has donated relief materials to survivors of the tanker explosion on the Otedola bridge in Lagos.

With various degrees of burns, the survivors are at the Trauma and Burns section at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

Led by their President, Tunde Thani, Managing Director of Explicit Communications Limited, members of the club were on Tuesday, July 10, received by a Mrs. Agbetuyi, the Chief Nursing Officer and a few other officials of the hospital.

They thanked the club on behalf of the hospital management for their generosity and pledged that the donated items would be fully utilized to give further succour to the patients.

Earlier, Mr. Thani had explained the rationale for the gesture, saying one of the driving principles of the club is to add value to society and that “members are happy that their gesture is appreciated.”