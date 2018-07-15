EkitiDecides2018: Saraki congratulates Fayemi

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the Ekiti governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election.

Mr Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja on Sunday, urged Mr Fayemi to use his second-coming to continue the people-centered policies and programmes of his first term.

“I urge Fayemi to also work to grow the state’s economy to leave behind a sustainable legacy.

“This victory is a sign that the people of Ekiti still has confidence in your ability to provide good governance and render efficient service to the state and its people.

“I want to advise you to maintain your focus on how to bring more development to the state and improve the living standard of the people.”

The senate president also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, governments and the electorate to learn some lessons from the Ekiti gubernatorial election as it is a fore-runner to the 2019 general elections.

“I urge INEC to ensure that all areas of complaints and inadequacies are corrected before a similar election in Osun and the 2019 general elections.

“To ensure that Nigerians have continued trust and faith in our electoral system, we must continue to work to improve our electoral policies and practices.

“We must look into the issues that have been identified in this last election to ensure that they are not repeated in the upcoming Osun gubernatorial election and during the 2019 elections.

“Definitely, the 2019 elections must be better in all ramifications than the 2015 polls.’’

Mr Saraki prayed God to bless and guide the governor-elect as he prepares to assume office and called for a smooth transition between the outgoing government and the incoming one.

