Police arrest Lagos lawmaker, two others over illegal firearms

The police in Lagos on Saturday said they had arrested a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and two others for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The spokesman of the command, Chike Oti, said that the suspects were undergoing interrogations.

“The first and second suspect, Wale Oye (37) and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa (47), were arrested on July 12, at about 5.45 p.m. by a team of Inspector-General of Police X-Squad operatives on patrol at Apple Junction, along Festac extension, Amuwo Odofin.

“A single barrel Mossverg pump action rifle with identification No. B/NO D512429, one Zirve Magnum pump action rifle with No. B/NO 45639 and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“However, during interrogation, the suspects claimed the guns were given to them by one Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, 47 years, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos State House of Assembly, to escort him to a political rally,” Oti said in a statement.

The spokesman said that the lawmaker was arrested and admitted ownership of the guns.

“To further prove that the weapons were his, he produced expired licences dated 2015 and 2016, respectively.

“He could not justify his refusal to surrender the guns during the window period offered in the last nationwide mop up of illegal firearms and ammunition exercise.

“Investigation is in progress and further findings on the matter will be communicated to the general public as usual,” he said . (NAN)