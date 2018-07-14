LASU sets 48-hour deadline for service delivery

Related News

The newly-appointed registrar, Lagos State University (LASU), Olayinka Amuni, said on Saturday that the institution has set a 48-hour time limit for all its employees to respond to the needs of its stakeholders.

Mr Amuni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that measures have been evolved to ensure that the university’s Registry Department was ICT-driven, to improve its service delivery.

He said prompt response to the requests of stakeholders, particularly its students and alumni, would speak volumes about the image of the university.

“If our stakeholders, students or alumni are coming around to get anything, we have agreed in the Registry Department that they must get it within 48 hours.

“Except in cases where it is humanly impossible, that is when you will not be able to get what you want within 48 hours.

“If you are unable to meet the needs of your stakeholders, most especially the students and give them the happiness they desire, even when they are outside the university, then they will not give back anything to the system,’’ he said.

According to him, the institution intended to leverage on the multinationals and its alumni to boost its lean resources, as the support of the alumni is very critical for the development of any university around the world.

Amuni said that all the departments concerned with the affairs of students, which include the ICT, Examinations and Records, Faculty Officers and others, would be meeting on Monday, to strategies methods of achieving the set goals.

“We will not be satisfying our students only when they are here but we will ensure that even when they are out of the university, they will continue to enjoy our services such as verifying results, issuance of certificates, as and when due.

“This is also to prevent them from having challenges with furthering their education, getting their transcripts and for employment purposes,’’ he said.

Amuni said the university would also continue to engage its staff in regular trainings, to make them productive and have the requisite skills and competencies, to keep them proficient in whatever they do.

“What we would do is to consolidate and improve on the works of my predecessors and ensure that qualitative services are provided to our stakeholders,’’ the registrar said.

He, however, hinted that the registry department has constituted five committees to look at how the university’s facilities could be improved upon and also reach out to many organisations, to generate fund.

NAN reports that LASU Governing Council had on June 28 appointed Amuni as the university’s 7th substantive Registrar at its 118th Statutory Meeting, following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent, Akinwunmi Lewis.

The appointment followed the Council’s consideration and approval of the recommendation of the reports by the Joint Selection Board on the appointments of the Registrar and Bursar.

Mr Amuni until his appointment was the Deputy Registrar, Academic Staff/ Establishments, of the university. (NAN)