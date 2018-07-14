Ekiti Poll: APC, PDP supporters induce voters with money

Related News

Supporters of some of the major political parties were seen inducing voters with money to vote their candidates in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State.

In some of the polling units, some of the voters received various sums of money ranging from N3,000 to N5,000.

A similar situation had obtained during the governorship election in Anambra State last November.

PREMIUM TIMES had at the time reported how party agents during the election created a register of voters for the purpose of distributing money to them.

According to the report, each voter was to be paid N2,500 before voting for the parties involved in the inducement despite the presence of some security personnel –

A video published by PREMIUM TIMES shows some APC agents giving money to people after voting in the Ekiti election.

A member of the party who was identified as Bello Dauda was seen sharing N,5000 to each voter in Polling Unit 012 in Igbemo Ward of Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

In the video, Mr Dauda appears in a blue suit, distributing the sum to the electorates.

He is assisted by one Olonniyi Elisha Onisola, who residents identified as a party leader in the locality. Mr Onisola is seen ensuring that Mr Dauda and his colleagues do the needful.

They watch as Mr Dauda carried on with his act.

Shortly after the video was aired, an agent of the PDP confirmed that his party was also distributed money to voters.

Adetunji Ojo, while reacting to the report, regretted that the APC offered more money than his party could offer.

“There is nothing we can do,” he said “We have left them with their destiny. That they (APC) win this PU does not mean they will win the election.

“Because PDP’s tip is N3,000, and it was shared yesterday; while APC’s is N5,000 that is why you see what is happening,” said Mr Ojo who added that some of those who collected money from APC voted for PDP.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s guidelines for election, inducing electorates to vote a particular party is an offence known as bribery or conspiracy.

Upon prosecution, a convict is liable to a maximum of 12 months in prison or a fine of N500, 000 or both.

For persons found guilty of collecting bribe, the penalty is the same as that of the person who gives the bribe.