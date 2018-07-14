Ekiti: Accreditation commences early in Fayose’s town

Related News

The governorship election in Ekiti State started early as materials were transported to many polling units visited by PREMIUM TIMES.

Election materials got to some polling units before 7 am and INEC staff were seen on ground at most of the units.

Materials also got early to St. David Primary School Afao, the polling unit where outgoing governor, Ayodele Fayose, is expected to vote.

The presence of security personnel was also noticed across all the polling units. However, there is a complaint on non-provision of tent for officials at polling unit 8.

In this election, 35 political parties are presenting candidates.

According to INEC, although Ekiti State has about 913,334 voters, only about 646,000 collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), with about 250,000 cards still in the commission’s vaults.

It is therefore expected that only registered voters with PVCs will be allowed to vote.

This means a maximum number of votes expected in total is about 646,000.

The elections will be held in 2,195 polling units with the final result announced at the INEC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

In most of the polling units, voters came out emass to exercise their civil rights

At polling unit 005 St Anne School, Isasa, the elderly women (Voters) were seen pleading to vote early as the traditional ruler of the town was expected to perform a yearly ritual today.

“They are pleading to go early because the widows of the community won’t be allowed to go to any market till next year if they don’t perform the rite,” this newspaper was told.

They have removed all campaign banners from the sight of voters. They are currently replacing INEC banners which are to orientate the voters on the voting process.

An INEC official confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that all election materials had been deployed and that there had been no challenges so far.

PREMIUM TIMES noticed voters checking their names on the lists pasted on the wall of a nearby tank to confirm if their registration is valid.

Party agents were also noticed campaigning to voters on the queue at LGA 06, Ward 1, Odò Emure 1, Beside Amodu’s compound, Amodu House, when the reporter got there by 8:15 am.