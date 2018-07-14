What Saturday’s weather across Nigeria could be – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy morning over the central States of the country on Saturday with chances of localised moderate rains over Ilorin, Mambila plateau, Lafia, Makurdi, Jalingo, Abuja, and Ibi.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 32 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted southern states would experience moderate rains over Ikom, Obudu, Shaki with rain showers over Warri, Benin, Asaba, Port-Harcourt and their environs in the morning hours.

It also predicted rains over the inland and coastal cities later in the day with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 29 to 32 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms over Dutse, Nguru and Maiduguri in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over this region with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospect of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country within the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts. (NAN)