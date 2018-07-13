Cattle ranching not solution to insecurity in the North – Ex-Zamfara Senator

Related News

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Rescue Movement (NRM), Saidu Dansadau, says ranches will not provide a sustainable solution to the herdsmen crisis ravaging northern parts of the country.

Mr Dansadau, a former senator from Zamfara State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Maiduguri that state governors in the region must put up effective leadership and provide good governance to address spate of insecurity bedeviling the region.

He said political leaders in the region should borrow a leaf from Lagos State on how the state controlled the insecurity caused by activities of miscreants of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC).

Mr Dansadau noted that Lagos under the stewardship of Bola Tinubu and his successors evolved effective leadership recruitment system through the application of scientific approach.

He added that they also made consultations with stakeholders to provide good governance and tackle insecurity in the state.

He said “unlike what most of our governors do in the north; they would bring somebody, a charlatan who will not perform better than them, as dealing with insecurity in Nigeria is about good governance.

“We formed this party to deal with insecurity so that we put in place a new leadership recruitment system through objective processes, when you have this and provide good governance is not a matter of arms and ammunition.

“Even, if we bring all the arms and ammunition from the US to Nigeria, bring all the military personnel in America to Nigeria, there will not be peace until you provide good governance.

“It is the governance that brings peace and when you have leaders that are unjust and unfair in the process of governance there will never be peace in that society,’’ he said.

On the party’s manifesto, Mr Dansadau said the party had come up with sound programmes to encourage youth to assume leadership positions in the country.

He explained that NRM was founded primarily to encourage youth participation in politics following the failure of the old politicians to move the country forward.

“Our generation had failed Nigeria,” the party leader lamented.

He argued that the social, economic and security challenges facing the country was the manifestation of many years of bad governance under the stewardship of old politicians.

According to him, the party would also initiate constitutional amendments to grant financial autonomy to demystify the local government administration and enhance its operations.

“NRM will put in place effective mechanism to encourage retired permanent secretaries, professors and accomplished personalities to vie for State Houses of Assembly and local councils’ elections, to checkmate flagrant abuse of the institutions by the governors.

“The party will also change leadership recruitment through objective processes and accord concessionary candidature to women to contest gubernatorial elections,’’ he added.

Mr Dansadau called on youths to shun thuggery, money politics and reject fraudulent politicians, to encourage growth of democratic governance in the country.

