How the weather will look like on Friday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of moderate intermittent rains over the Central States of the country such as Minna, Mambila plateau, Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Abuja, Ilorin and Bauchi on Friday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 32 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted southern states would experience rains over Lagos, Ijebu-ode, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo, and Abeokuta with rain showers over Calabar, Eket, Uyo, Port-Harcourt and their environs in the morning hours.

It also predicted rains over the inland of the south and the coastal cities later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 33 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern States will experience cloudy skies in the morning with localised thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Katsina, Nguru, Kano and Dutse axis while other places in the region remain cloudy later in the day.

“Northern states will also experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 37 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospect of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country within the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts.

