Police confirm abduction of Chinese national in Zamfara

The police on Thursday confirmed the abduction of a Chinese national, Ren Dajun, a staff of a construction company, in Zamfara State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, said Mr Dajun works with one of the construction companies in Birnin Tudu Village, in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

He said he was abducted on Wednesday at about 2p.m by unidentified persons at a bush near an irrigation scheme in Amumu village in the local government area.

“The command’s Search and Rescue team and Anti-kidnapping Squad have embarked on coordinated bush, combing with a view to rescue the Victim hale and hearty, and also to arrest the assailants”, Mr Shehu said.

The police spokesperson urged residents to be more conscious of their security and report strange and suspicious elements to the police.

Zamfara has been battling with armed banditry for months from which several deaths have been recorded.