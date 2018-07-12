Police confirm abduction of Chinese national in Zamfara

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The police on Thursday confirmed the abduction of a Chinese national, Ren Dajun, a staff of a construction company, in Zamfara State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, said Mr Dajun works with one of the construction companies in Birnin Tudu Village, in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

He said he was abducted on Wednesday at about 2p.m by unidentified persons at a bush near an irrigation scheme in Amumu village in the local government area.

“The command’s Search and Rescue team and Anti-kidnapping Squad have embarked on coordinated bush, combing with a view to rescue the Victim hale and hearty, and also to arrest the assailants”, Mr Shehu said.

The police spokesperson urged residents to be more conscious of their security and report strange and suspicious elements to the police.

Zamfara has been battling with armed banditry for months from which several deaths have been recorded.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.