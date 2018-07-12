JUST IN: Hajj 2018: NAHCON extends deadline for pilgrims registration

Related News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has announced an extension of deadline for 2018 Hajj registration by intending pilgrims to July 25.

The commission had earlier fixed July 18 as the last day of registration of pilgrims.

The spokesperson of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, in a statement Thursday said with the extension, “all Muslims are urged to continue with their Hajj registration at various points, including state welfare boards and agencies and under licensed tour operators”.

Mrs Usara said the extension has become pertinent because NAHCON has observed that some intending pilgrims who made deposits are “temporarily incapacitated to complete payment” and have become desperate, expressing fear of losing the chance to make the trip.

Because of that, she said “ NAHCON opened another window to accommodate the above category of intending pilgrims and others yet to start payments.

“In Consideration thus, the Commission opened this period of grace with the hope that those affected will be able to reach their goals before the new deadline expires”.

NAHCON had already fixed July 21 as the date for the inaugural flight.

A top official told PREMIUM TIMES that despite the extension to July 25, the inaugural flight will still hold on the 21st.

Meanwhile, biometric data capture of pilgrims, a new requirement by Saudi Arabia has taken off in various centres across Nigeria.

NAHCON chairman, Abdullahi Mohammed, is expected to kick start monitoring the exercise of the biometric data capture on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Mukhtar and his team will be visiting Rivers House in Abuja’s Central Business District where the exercise is holding for pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory.