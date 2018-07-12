ANN disassociates self from PDP, R-APC coalition

Related News

The interim national chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Jay Samuel, has disassociated itself from the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP).

Speaking at a meeting with some presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket to contest in 2019, the chairman said he walked out of the meeting when he realised the gathering wasn’t what the country needed to move forward.

He also stated his party will not go into any alliance with either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming 2019 general elections.

The PDP had led several parties to sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday to form a coalition to unseat the president, come 2019.

However the coalition which listed the PDP, rAPC, SDP, LP, NGP, and so many others have seen some of the parties pulling out, noting that the coalition is not the solution for Nigeria.

Parties like the Labour party, Action Democratic Party, SPN and others have disassociated themselves from the coalition.

“I was invited for a meeting which I wasn’t properly briefed about the agenda of the meeting, and when I got to the meeting and I saw the attendance and what was being discussed, I wasn’t comfortable because what was being discussed did not represent what Alliance for New Nigeria as a party believes in. So, I decided to take my leave. I didn’t even have any idea of what they were there for but I knew I was informed but when I got there, I was sweating and I finally took the decision of not participating in the meeting.

“Alliance for New Nigeria is clearly focusing on what we believe in and why we came up as a party. From the very beginning, we were coming to wrestle with any of the current major political parties whether it is APC or PDP. We wanted to create our plans.

“Our agenda is to create a new voting bloc not the currently existing crop of leaders and do away with current leaders. What I saw in that room was the same people that were committed to retiring.We have our hash tag, we have been running almost to a year now to replace. So, I wasn’t comfortable coming to a room where I saw all the grandfathers and the grand patron of all and everything that has been wrong with Nigeria politically, in a room.”

Addressing some of the presidential aspirants; Fela Durotoye, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese and Eyitayo Musa among others he promised his party would provide a field for all contenders.

According to him, the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between some political parties is an answer to prayer for the ANN.

While assuring the presidential aspirants in attendance, he said: “We are coming to disrupt the space and we are not going to do it the way of the old. In our party there is no consensus, the platform if open to all. We would provide a level playing field for everybody.

“We need to show Nigerians we are doing something differently and whoever gets our party ticket would be the person Nigerians want to vote for. There is no consensus we are not going to tell anybody to step down for anybody.”