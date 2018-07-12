2019: Another party pushes new coalition; dismisses APC, PDP as same coin

Related News

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said it will lead another coalition different from the one recently signed by the People Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, the national chairman of the party, Yabaji Sani, disassociated his party from the new coalition which its party was listed to be part of.

He described both PDP and APC as two sides of the same coin.

ADP said it remains the third force that will provide the credible alternative Nigerians passionately yearn for to end hunger, killings and executive lawlessness as it is not negotiable that President Muhammadu Buhari must go because he has failed.

“It is incontrovertible that the PDP and APC are two sides of the same coin. For sixteen years, PDP ruled this country with impunity and without regard to the universally accepted norms of democracy. Stealing, misappropriation and all forms of corruption became parts of the state policy.

“it was a similar ragtag coalition that brought the rudderless APC to power in 2015, so Nigerians must wake up and resist another deceit by the same desperate and corrupt politicians.

“ADP is not prepared to jettison its values and constitutional provisions like the use of direct primaries as against the often used corrupt delegate system by the other parties in the Coalition. ADP is also not in a hurry to hobnob with those who mismanaged Nigeria for sixteen years and now regrouping in an un-strategic haste to resume unprecedented loot of the nation’s treasury.

“It is important to know that those who pushed Nigeria to the precipice, are the drivers of the coalition and have nothing new to offer. To collaborate with them, is to sleep with strange bedfellows.

“The ADP is not averse to any political Coalition that can bring about a positive overhaul of the Nigerian system. But this shall be done with true patriots who are not a part of the Nigerian problem. In the desire to acquire power, we shall not compromise the basic principles and ideology that informed our birth which includes All-inclusiveness, Democratic Empowerment of the Youth/Women and Party Supremacy.”