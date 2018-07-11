NiMet predicts moderate rains, thunderstorms for Thursday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of moderate rains over the central states of the country such as Makurdi, Nassarawa, Abuja and Lokoja on Thursday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 35 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there would be chances of thunderstorms and rains over Abuja, Lokoja, Jos, Makurdi, Lafia and Minna later in the day.

The agency predicted southern states would experience prospects of light and moderate rains over places like Ado-Ekiti, Enugu, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Shaki, Lagos, Awka, Owerri, Abakaliki, Ikom and their environs during the forecast period.

It also predicted chances of moderate rains over the entire coastal cities throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning hours with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“However, there are chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto and their environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over the country with varying intensities in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)