Clerics urge united battle against national challenges as CAN end fasting programme

Related News

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has urged all Christians in the country, irrespective of denomination, to come together in prayer and win this battle facing Nigeria.

Mr Onaiyekan spoke on Wednesday as the Chaplain of the National Christian Centre, Abuja, to end the three days prayer and fasting programme declared by the leadership of the Christian Associations of Nigeria (CAN).

The leadership of CAN had declared July 9 to 11 as National Day of prayers and fasting programme against the killings across the country.

“Our methods of preaching and worship may differ, our outlooks, appearances, language, but we are still part of one body.

“The most important thing is that we should not allow our differences to hinder us from proclaiming and promoting our faith.

“We all call on one God and Jesus Christ prayed for all Christians to be one and at the higher levels efforts are being made to unite Catholics, Anglicans and Pentecostals so that we can together win this warfare,” Mr Onaiyekan said.

He said there was no need to invite foreigners to come to our aid in addressing security challenges because it was self-inflicted.

He stressed the need “for reconciliation among ourselves because the problem is within our control.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to live together peacefully in their communities as brothers and sisters, either Muslim or Christian.

The clerics asked the government to rise up to its responsibilities of protecting lives and property, and to also ensure that those responsible for the killings were brought to justice.

Also speaking, the Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Paul Enenche, called on all Christians in the country to unite in prayer to overcome the challenges facing Nigeria.

He said Nigeria is the largest black nation in the world with the largest Christian gathering and must not be subdued by the enemy.

The preacher said that the Bible has compelled Christians to engage in warfare – spiritual one, adding that there were situations that can turn spiritual battles to physical ones.

“A Christian life is generally a call to warfare, whether we look for trouble or not we wrestle but the wrestle is purely spiritual warfare.

“But occasionally it turns into a physical one and that is the type we have in Nigeria today. The enemy has seen how great Nigeria is and wants to destroy it through violence.

“The battle in the country today is that of national dominion, it is a battle for the soul of Nigeria, a battle of elimination of religious freedom and secularism of Nigeria,” Mr Enenche said.

The fiery preacher urged Christians to take action and “ensure we win this battle, no one should sit idle and expect to win the Christian fight; we must always be ready to valiantly defend our position.”

The association also called on all Nigerians, both within and outside the country, to take part in the programme.

He said the decision was hinged on the willful and persistent killings of fellow citizens in general and Christians in particular and mostly in plateau and Benue states where mass burial had become the norm.

(NAN)