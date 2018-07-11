AdeosunGate: PDP warns NYSC against cover-up

Related News

Nigeria’s main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) against covering up the NYSC certificate forgery case against Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, with a purported investigation.

The PDP made this call while reacting to PREMIUM TIMES exclusive report, exposing how Mrs. Adeosun did not participate in the mandatory one-year national youth service scheme, and instead, forged an exemption certificate many years after graduation.

The NYSC had in a statement by its director of public relations, Adenike Adeyemi, emailed to PREMIUM TIMES said the service will “investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question”.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the former ruling party said a simple process of matching the serial numbering, date and authorising signature on Mrs. Adeosun’s certificate does not require a lengthy investigation or the current “shenanigan” going on at the NYSC headquarters.

“It is instructive for NYSC to note that all issues in the news report that Mrs. Adeosun forged her NYSC Exemption Certificate as well as reports that the Presidency is mounting pressure on NYSC to cover up for the minister are already in the public domain.”

He said Nigerians are closely monitoring this issue and the public is already aware of pressure on the NYSC leadership to announce a misplacement of relevant files and other excuses to achieve a dead end in the investigation.

“The NYSC must therefore know that its reputation is highly at stake as Nigerians are already agitated over the questionable delay by the Corps in coming out with an answer on a direct issue that requires a simple computer or even manual file check at its headquarters.”

“NYSC is advised to have in mind that in this age of global Information Communication Technology (ICT), there is nothing anybody can do to suppress or distort facts, even in the public service.”

“Any attempt to cover up will invoke the wrath of Nigerians and irredeemably rubbish the integrity and respect the Corps has earned over the years.”

“The NYSC must therefore not allow its reputation to be dragged in the mud by the discredited All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration that has become notorious for concealment of fraud and sharp practices by its officials.”