2019: Saraki pledges support for youth inclusion in political process

Senate President Bukola Saraki has pledged commitment to involvement of young people in the political process ahead of the 2019 election.

Mr Saraki gave the pledge when he conferred with members of the New Nigeria 2019 Movement NN19 led by Moses Siasia at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting discussed issues bordering on the nation’s current leadership selection model and challenges around political inclusion and the group’s drive to support a presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Saraki stated that youth constitute over 60 per cent of voting population therefore should not be interested in voting alone but should show desire to stand for elective positions without any fears or doubts.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Mr Siasia expressed confidence that there will be a level playing ground for young Nigerians.

“All efforts must now be focused on building a new country that will benefit the future generations.

“As a group, our effort brought some positive results with the recent passing into law of not-too-young-to-run bill. We thank the senate president for pushing through that bill and not allowing it to die. We believe in the political system and we call on INEC to remain focused on credible elections come 2019. We are confident that youths of this country will regain their voice soon”

He further stated that the NN19 will support a candidate in 2019 that understands how to put systems in place to curb corrupt practices and most importantly a younger person that places value on human lives.

“There is no where in the world that fighting corruption is a cardinal part of governance; it is a pity that fighting corruption is more important that human lives,” he added.