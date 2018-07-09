One million students write 2018 SSCE

Related News

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says over one million students participated in its 2018 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) which commenced on May 21.

The council’s Head, Information Unit, Azeez Sanni disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Mr Sanni, who described the examination as successful, transparent and hitch-free, said it would be concluded nationwide on Tuesday, July 10.

“I want to say our examination for the senior school which commenced in May has been very successful and transparent as usual.

“However, at the onset of the examination, we had a few hitches but they were immediately tackled.

“In all, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders for their support during the conduct of the examination,” he said.

Mr Sanni said the council was working on deployment of technology for the conduct of the examination in the near future.

“The council is working toward involving the use of computer in conducting part of its examination.

“It is seriously working hard toward achieving this in the nearest future. We may test run this by commencing with the objective questions.

“You know we have several segments of our examinations for various subjects, which include the theory, practicals, and others.

“So, it may not be easy for us to meet up with the challenge of going full blown computer-based, and that is why it is going to be a gradual process before we can move from the current Paper Pencil mode,” Mr Sanni said.

(NAN)