Abuja NMA suspends leaders

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), FCT branch, has suspended its executives over alleged abuse of office and high-handedness.

Consequently, a caretaker committee has been set up to run the affairs of the association for one month.

The seven-member committee has also been mandated to organise the Annual General Meeting slated for June 19 and also conduct elections into the various offices of the association.

Briefing the press after being sworn-in on Monday in Abuja, the chairman of the committee, Chira Obiora, a consultant family physician at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, said the committee will work within the mandate given to them by the congress.

“Today I have been nominated as the chairman of the caretaker committee of NMA FCT following the suspension of the current executives based on allegations and proof of recklessness in the management of the affairs of NMA,” Mr Obiora said.

“The decision taken here is that the current executives were suspended and that is what stands today,” he said

Mr Obiora advised members still doing business with the suspended excos to stop as they are doing that at their own risk.

“I also want to send this signals to the banks, our financial institutions that no money should leave the association accounts. The accounts stands frozen from today until stated otherwise by this caretaker committee.

“As the congress has directed us, what we are to do today is that all the aspirants that were disqualified based on the financial charges were all screened and are all qualified. The only people that may not meet the criteria are those that failed based on attendance. So as it is today, we are abiding by the decision of the congress that says the people that were screened out based on financial dealings should be nullified and qualified.

“At the end of our AGM which will be coming up in two weeks, new executives would have emerged. By tomorrow, we will publish the list of those that are contesting so they can start campaigning immediately.”

On what led to the sack of the leaders, Mr Obiora said “What actually happened was that the suspended executives had the mandate of screening some members that are about to go into election of NMA.

“They introduced all sorts of kangaroos activities, corruption, financial misappropriation, issuing of receipts, doctoring receipts, even hiding of attendance register, favoritism and lots more,” he said.