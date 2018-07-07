Top stories from Senate last week

Related News

The Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday following a four-week Eid-el-Fitr holiday.

The lawmakers did not resume without their usual drama.

Prior to its resumption, some senators including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had promised to discuss ways to tackle issues of national interests, especially insecurity.

Below are some major events from the senate last week:

Tuesday:

– Upon resumption, the senate went into an executive session which lasted about an hour, to discuss issues bothering “the workings of the senate and the National Assembly in general.”

– Members of the Citizens’ Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) gathered at the main gate of the National Assembly to demand the immediate resignation of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The group accused members of the National Assembly of siphoning funds meant for constituency projects in their various senatrorial districts and constituencies. It also frowned against “budget padding” and ‘illegal insertions” in the 2018 budget.

– Reacting to the protest, the lawmakers described protesters as enemies of democracy.

After a point of order raised by Gershom Bassey, senators took turns to condemn the act, claiming they were paid to do so.

– President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Folashodun Shonubi as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr Buhari had in June nominated Mr Shonubi for the position.

– The Senate moved to create state police across the country.

This was one of the many resolutions made by the lawmakers following a point of order raised by Jonah Jang regarding the killings in Plateau State.

Wednesday:

– Abia South senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, narrated his ordeal at the hands of the State Security Services (SSS) to his colleagues and said he would continue to tell the truth despite his travails.

The senator was arrested on June 22 by SSS operatives for his alleged links with the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

– The senate president, Bukola Saraki, received speakers of 36 States assembly who paid him an appreciation visit for passage of bill that granted financial autonomy to state legislature.

He called for the collaboration of the 36 states’ assembly in the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to provide for state and community policing in the country.

– The senate resolved to invite heads of agencies dealing with tankers and their drivers to finding a lasting solution to accidents on the roads.

This resolution was sequel to a motion by Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos-APC) on Wednesday as he drew the attention of the senate to the incident of fuel tanker explosion at the Otedola Link Bridge which left 12 people dead and dozens of vehicles destroyed.

– The Senate has received and adopted the report from its security summit.

The summit which held from February 8 to 12 in Abuja was organised by the National Assembly to proffer solutions to the growing rate of insecurity in the country.

– Senator Mao Ohabunwa (PDP, Abia) raised alarm over the presence of heavily armed police and army personnel on some South-Eastern roads.

He said their presence disrupts easy movement of people, goods and services in the region.

– The Senate Committee on Police Affairs summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the killing of seven police officers in Abuja.

The committee chairman, Abu Ibrahim, disclosed it when Mr Saraki asked that the matter be investigated.

– The Senate gave three of its committees two weeks to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a female corps member, Nkechi Igwetu.

Ms Igwetu was shot by a police officer in Abuja Wednesday morning.