Buhari congratulates Turkish leader Erdogan

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Turkish counterpart, Tayyep Erdogan, on his re-election and said he looked forward to the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

In a telephone conversation with President Erdogan Friday evening, President Buhari expressed the hope that the results of the recently held elections will strengthen democracy and lead Turkey towards more economic prosperity.

Mr Buhari welcomed his invitation to the Monday 9th inauguration but regretted his inability to be personally present.

He told the Turkish President that he would be sending the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Muhammed Bello, to represent him.

Presidents Buhari and Erdogan enjoy a great relationship and have met a number of times since their coming into office.