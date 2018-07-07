Buhari congratulates Turkish leader Erdogan

PMB and ANKARA
From left: Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari; President Muhammadu Buhari; President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan during the working visit of President Buhari to Ankara Turkey on Thursday (19/10/17) 05578/19/10/2017/ICE/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Turkish counterpart, Tayyep Erdogan, on his re-election and said he looked forward to the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

In a telephone conversation with President Erdogan Friday evening, President Buhari expressed the hope that the results of the recently held elections will strengthen democracy and lead Turkey towards more economic prosperity.

Mr Buhari welcomed his invitation to the Monday 9th inauguration but regretted his inability to be personally present.

He told the Turkish President that he would be sending the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Muhammed Bello, to represent him.

Presidents Buhari and Erdogan enjoy a great relationship and have met a number of times since their coming into office.

