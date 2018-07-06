Yul Edochie appointed SSA to Anambra governor

Related News

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has been appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Creative & Entertainment Media to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page,@yuledochie on Friday, expressing gratitude to the governor and the people of the state.

He wrote :”I thank His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Obiano (Akpokue Dike) Executive Governor of Anambra State for appointing me, his SSA on Creative & Entertainment Media.

“Thank you sir, for seeing the zeal in me to serve the people and believing in me.

“Special thanks to Ndi Anambra, Ndi youth for your support and prayers, I will not let you down.

“To all my fans and friends all over the world, thank you for your support, love, and prayers.”

Edochi contested for the governorship of Anambra under the Democratic Peoples Congress in 2017 and polled 145 votes to lost the the incumbent.

Edochie who is the son of Pete Edochie, one of Nigerian foremost veteran actors.

He studied Dramatic Arts at the University of Port Harcourt and made his Nollywood debut in 2005 in the movie “The Exquires” alongside the late veterans, Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He came to limelight in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie “Wind Of Glory.”

(NAN)