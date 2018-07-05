Cloudy skies, rains, thunderstorms to prevail on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains over the central states of the country such as Abuja, Niger, Kaduna and their environs on Friday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 33 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that isolated thunderstorms were anticipated over Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Lokoja, Makurdi, Jalingo, Mambilla plateau and its environs during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy skies over most parts of the inland cities with morning rains over places like Shaki, Iseyin, Ibadan, Abeokuta and their environs as well as the coastal cities.

It also predicted prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Obudu, Ikom, Ogoja, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Akure, Ibadan, Oshogbo, Ado – Ekiti, Ijebu-Ode, Shaki and Iseyin, Calabar, Eket, Uyo, Port-Harcourt, Warri and Ikeja during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet further predicted that the southern states would experience day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy conditions over most parts of the region with chances of thunderstorms over Katsina, Gusau and its environs during the morning hours.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, there are prospect of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Maiduguri, Nguru, Katsina, Kano and its environs with night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With the influx of moisture into the country; there are prospect of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts.

(NAN)