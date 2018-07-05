Plateau National Assembly caucus call for investigation of colleague

Related News

Members of the Plateau State caucus of the National Assembly have called on security agencies to invite the member representing Wase federal constituency of Plateau State, Idris Wase, to provide a proof of allegations he made recently on the Plateau Killings.

This call was made on behalf of the caucus by Johnbull Shekarau on Thursday when the caucus briefed journalists at the House of Representatives on the recent killings in the state.

Mr. Wase had on Tuesday during plenary, claimed to have knowledge of sponsors of terror attacks in Plateau State.

He alleged that 300 persons from the state were given terrorism training in Israel with no trace of identification or travel documents.

The lawmaker also alleged that some arms were imported in containers and taken to a location within the state known to him .

Mr. Wase, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Character, added that he came across the information during the 2015 transition period.

But the caucus questioned why Mr. Wase will choose to reveal such development years later.

“Why did he not refer his ‘discovery’ to the police all these while?”

The lawmakers added that for 300 persons to be trained in Israel from Plateau State with no trace of identification or travel documents is an indictment on the Nigerian Immigration Service, State Security Service (SSS) and other security agencies.

They called on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately invite Mr. Wase to provide the proof of the sponsors of the killings since the House by resolution urged protection be given to him.

“We support that resolution so that Hon. Idris Wase can substantiate his claims.

“Since he made the allegations public, the IGP should also inform the public of the outcome of the investigation.”

They said the Plateau caucus of the National Assembly as critical stakeholders in the return of peace in the state supports any legitimate efforts to ensuring that lasting peace is restored.

They also urged Plateau State citizens to remain calm and not take laws into their hands, no matter the provocation.