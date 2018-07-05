IGP sets up special team to probe killing of policemen

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, has set-up a team of specialised detectives, Police Scene of Crime Experts and Technical Intelligence Unit, to investigate Monday’s killing of seven policemen.

Suspected armed robbers and bandits at a roundabout in Galadimawa area of Abuja killed the policemen who were on stop-and-search duty.

A statement by the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, a deputy commissioner of police, on Thursday in Abuja said the team is headed by a Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma.

The team, he added, comprises four deputy commissioners of police, two assistant commissioners of police and a chief superintendent of police.

Mr Moshood said that the mandates of the team were to carry out a thorough and discreet investigation of the attack and killing of the policemen and to arrest as well as prosecute those responsible.

The team, he added, would also detect the motives behind the killing while working with the commissioner of police in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Moshood said the team would take over further investigation into the killings from the FCT CIID and take any other instruction from the IGP in ensuring the prompt resolution of the crime.

The team would also obtain evidence and receive complaints and information from public spirited individuals or any other member of the public to proffer strategies and recommendations to forestall similar attacks in future.

The spokesman said the team, which had commenced investigation, had 21 days to complete the assignment.

He said the force would not relent on its renewed commitment to crime prevention and control and adequate protection of lives and property throughout the country.

Mr Moshood pledged that the force would ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were brought to justice.

“The Inspector General of Police hereby implores members of the public in the Federal Capital Territory to cooperate with the Investigation Team.

“Any member of the public with useful information about the killings will be appreciated and can use the following numbers–08032003913, 08061581938 and 07057337653– to reach the Investigation Team,’’ he said.

(NAN)