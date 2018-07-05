Corruption trial of ex-minister Shagari stalled

Related News

The Federal High Court in Sokoto, on Thursday adjourned the trial of former Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shagari and four others facing money laundering charges, till October 3, due to the absence of the judge.

The judge, Saleh Idrissa-Kogo, was said to have travelled outside the state on official assignment.

Mr Shagari and the four others are accused of laundering N500 million in an alleged illegal dealing involving former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Madueke.

Others on trial with Mr Shagari are Ibrahim Gidado, a former Information Commissioner; Sokoto State Chairman and Treasurer of PDP, Ibrahim Milgoma and Nasiru Dhalhatu; as well as the PDP governorship candidate in 2015, Abdallah Wali.

The judge had on May 24 granted the accused bail in the sum of N25 million each with two sureties in like sum and fixed July 5 for hearing.

Mr Idrissa-Kogo had ordered the five accused persons to be remanded in prison custody until they perfected their bail conditions.

All the accused persons had pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge in the case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the prosecution, the offence committed in March 2015 contravenes the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011, and is punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.

(NAN)