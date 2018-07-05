Hajj 2018: NAHCON asks intending pilgrims to verify their details

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called on all intending Muslim pilgrims who have paid fully and have registered for the 2018 Hajj, to check if their details have been correctly captured and uploaded in their respective states’ pilgrims welfare boards portals.

A statement by the spokesperson of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, on Wednesday said the intending pilgrims should ensure that they do so on or before July 12.

Airlift of pilgrims for this years Hajj is expected to commence before the end of this month.

The statement said intending pilgrim’s failure to verify their details will affect their chances of performing the pilgrimage, “as those who are not properly captured will be rendered ineligible to perform Hajj”.

“Note that anybody whose name does not appear on the portal will not be issued travel visa by the Saudi Authorities,” the statement said.

