‘Reformed APC’ names leaders (SEE LIST)

The splinter faction of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has named its national and state leaders.
The faction, which calls itself “Reformed APC” addressed a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.
Buba Galadima, who read the text of the press statement, was announced as the national chairman of the faction; while Kassim Afeguba, a spokesman to ex-military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, is the National Publicity Secretary.
See full list of the officials as announced by Mr Galadima below.
Some of the National Officers of the R-APC include:
1. Yobe State – Buba Galadima (National Chairman)
2. Kano State – Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa (National Deputy Chairman, North)
3. Abia State – Chief Theo Nkire (National Deputy Chairman, South East)
4. Ondo State – Hon. Eko Olakunle (National Vice Chairman South West)
5. Kaduna State – Hon. Hussaini Dambo (National Vice Chairman North West)
6. Kogi State – Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – (National Vice Chairman, North Central)
7. Benue State – Hon. Godwin Akaan (Deputy National Secretary)
8. Oyo State -Dr Fatai Atanda (National Secretary)
9. Edo State – Kazeem Afegbua (National Publicity Secretary)
10. Adamawa State – Daniel Bwala (Financial Secretary)
11. Jigawa State – Abba Malami Taura (Deputy National Auditor)
12. Kwara State – Hon. Kayode Omotosho (National Treasurer)
13. Anambra State -Barr. Nicholas Asuzu (National Youth Leader)
14. Rivers State – Barr. Baride A. Gwezia (Legal Adviser)
15. Katsina State – Haj Aisha Kaita (National Woman Leader)
16. Bauchi State – Mrs. Fatima Adamu (National Welfare Secretary)
17. Ogun State -Alh. Isiak Akinwumi (Deputy Financial Secretary)
18. Zamfara State – Alh. Bashir Mai Mashi (Deputy National Treasurer)
19. Abuja – Hauwa Adam Mamuda (Deputy Welfare Secretary)
20. Sokoto State – Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir (Deputy National Publicity Secretary)
21. Katsina State – M. T. Liman (National Organising Secretary)
22. Niger State – Dr Theo Sheshi ( Deputy National Organising Secretary.
11. Some of the State Chairmen include:
1. Adamawa – Dimas Ezra
2. Anambra – Sir Toby Chukwudi Okwuaya
3. Bauchi – Sani Shehu
4. Benue – Noah Mark Dickson
5. Jigawa – Hon. Nasiru Garba Dantiye
6. Kaduna – Col. Gora (Rtd)
7. Kano – Umar Haruna Doguwa
8. Katsina – Sada Ilu
9. Kogi – Alh. Hadi Ametuo
10. Ogun – Alhaji Adeleke Adewale Taofeek
11. Ondo – Hon. Otetubi Idowu
12. Oyo – Alh. Ali Alimi Isiaka Adisa
13. Yobe – Mohammed Burgo Dalah
14. Zamfara – Alh. Nasiru Yakubu
15. Niger – Hon. Samaila Yusuf Kontagora
16. FCT – Adaji Usman