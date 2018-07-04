Nnamani-led APC appeal committee submits report

Related News

The appeal committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its recent national convention has submitted its report to the party.

The chairman of the committee, Ken Nnamani, submitted the report to the chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday.

Ahead of the June 23 national convention of the party which held at Eagle Square, the party set up the panel to receive and review complaints or protest from anyone or groups that had issues arising from the national convention.

Mr Nnamani said it received 24 petitions and spent time to analyse each.

“We received 24 petitions, most of them very…reflecting on what happened on the 23rd, most of it very blaring. But in the spirit of trying to find amicable ground, to appreciate our members who tried to fulfill all the requirements we looked into all.

“We gave each of the 24 petitions adequate time, called some of the complainants to amplify their points.”

He urged the chairman and the National Working Committee to ensure every member had a sense of justice, noting that “justice does not necessarily mean you win.

“We made some useful suggestions to the new National Working Committee (NWC) to do whatever is necessary to give our members a sense of justice and justice does not mean you will win your case. So you might have 50 percent of winning and 50 percent of losing, but you must be given the opportunity to present your case,” Mr Nnamani said.

He pointed out his committee did not find solution to all the problems as it was not a perfect group or an island of ideas.

Mr Oshiomhole, after receiving the report, thanked the committee on behalf of the NWC for accepting to do the “tedious work” and the time given to properly do the work.

“Looking at the quality of the members, on a good day you are very busy people, but I appreciate the sacrifices you have made,” he said.

He therefore assured his NWC would do everything possible more than the former NWC did to act on every report submitted to it.

Noting however that his NWC would make honest mistakes, he said it will always address it once its attention is drawn to it.

He appealed to everyone to to remain calm as he would do all to sustain confidence and trust, noting the party wants an all inclusive party.

“My appeal to all those who are aggrieved is to be patient. The assurance is that under my leadership, we will make honest mistakes and once our attention is drawn, we will find courage to make up for our mistake.

“Some people say how can people eat their words? For me, I will eat my words if it is nutritious enough and if that is what I have to do to have peace in the family. I am not going to be detained by arrogance because I don’t think at this level, any of us will take a position except based on our conviction.

“I am very appreciative of the fact that we were elected and in the case of some of us, we were even unopposed that our members have entrusted us to pilot the affairs of the party at this time. Like I said in the Senate, we knew there were challenges when we offered ourselves to contest for offices for which we have now been elected.

“So, we can’t claim that we didn’t know. We are not going to lament that we knew, but we didn’t know it was this much. To us, it is a huge opportunity to make a difference, not only for our party, but for our country. So, I appeal to people to realise that a blind man can redeem his eyes if he applies the correct medication. Buy you can’t force it open overnight! Otherwise, you will create more problem and damage the eye the more.

“But we will do everything possible to sustain confidence and trust. For us, everybody is important, for us everybody matters and we want to run an inclusive party. Like I said in my acceptance speech, in a true democracy, there are no losers. If you run that the party efficiently and democratically, those who lost will find that their interest and those services they wanted to render are being rendered efficiently and democratically. They will feel a sense of relief.”